Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,757 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. 5,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,702. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

