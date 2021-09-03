Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 10,767 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 10.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

OC traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.29. 3,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

