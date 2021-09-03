Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.41. 1,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,213. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

