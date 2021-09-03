Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 359 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.78. 34,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.92. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $300.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

