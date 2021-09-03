AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $207,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.