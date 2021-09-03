AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AME stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

