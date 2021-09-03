AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $40,993,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 125.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

AMN stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $115.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

