AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Update

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:HKIB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,865. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. AMTD International has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

