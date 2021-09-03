Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report sales of $64.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $70.14 million. Amyris reported sales of $34.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $389.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $392.99 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amyris.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.82. 4,517,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

