Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce sales of $374.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.02 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

MDRX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 1,145,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at $695,615.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,288 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.