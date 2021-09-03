Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NLY stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

