Analysts Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.