Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 155.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 414,270 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 104.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 282,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

