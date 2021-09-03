Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $5.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $5.27 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $343.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.