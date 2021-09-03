Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 2,988,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,732. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.