Analysts Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.70. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,672. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

