Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce sales of $54.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $57.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%.

WASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,756 shares of company stock valued at $369,824. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 35,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.