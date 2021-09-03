Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce sales of $54.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $57.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%.

WASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,756 shares of company stock valued at $369,824. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. 35,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

