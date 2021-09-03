Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $14.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,589,675 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $182.02 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

