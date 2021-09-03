Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $537,896 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $40.14. 9,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,590. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

