Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post $79.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.41 million. CalAmp reported sales of $83.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $332.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 87,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,964. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $403.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after buying an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CalAmp by 35.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.