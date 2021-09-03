Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVGI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

In other news, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

