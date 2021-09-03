Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post sales of $961.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $958.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.00 million. GMS reported sales of $802.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 9.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after acquiring an additional 388,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

