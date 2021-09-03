Analysts Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $299.70 million and a P/E ratio of -31.64.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

