Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post $3.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,170,000 after acquiring an additional 197,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $130.27 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.82 and a 200 day moving average of $167.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

