Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report sales of $153.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.80 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $122.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $598.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after acquiring an additional 479,691 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.79. 58,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,572. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.