Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

