Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report sales of $85.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.70 million and the lowest is $80.90 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $80.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $338.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $343.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $363.79 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $389.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

SBCF opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

