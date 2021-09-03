Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ FY2023 Earnings (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year.

MNO stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

