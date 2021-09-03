Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ FY2023 Earnings (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year.

CVE:MNO opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

