Analysts Issue Forecasts for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPCE. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of SPCE opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $235,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2,667.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

