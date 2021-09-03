Analysts Offer Predictions for KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.
Shares of KULR stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.
In related news, CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $163,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.
