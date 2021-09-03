Analysts Offer Predictions for KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Shares of KULR stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $163,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.