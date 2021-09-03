Analysts Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $33.10

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cactus by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at $875,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cactus by 104,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 10.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

