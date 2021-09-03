Analysts Set Expectations for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.01 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NPNYY stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.