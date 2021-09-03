Analysts Set FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Target Price at C$236.00

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$236.00.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total value of C$928,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at C$5,567,007.60.

FirstService stock opened at C$238.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$229.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$208.21. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$161.01 and a 12 month high of C$242.58.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

