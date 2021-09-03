Analysts Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price at $22.87

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULCC. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.60. 951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,949,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

