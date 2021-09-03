Analysts Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target at $9.25

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of FCEL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 396,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,345,838. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 5.02.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
