Analysts Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target at $9.25

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 396,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,345,838. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 5.02.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

