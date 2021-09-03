Analysts Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT at $9.25

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,345,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 259,223 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

