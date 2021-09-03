Analysts Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT at $118.29

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,887 shares during the period.

NYSE GE traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. 7,616,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

