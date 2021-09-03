Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Target Price at $110.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$116.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 745. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $133.50.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

