Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$31.90

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.74. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$19.49 and a 1 year high of C$30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

