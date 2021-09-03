Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Target Price at C$17.28

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TCN traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 340,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,492. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$16.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

