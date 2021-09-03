Analyzing First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 32.06% 8.18% 1.12%

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.62 million 4.77 $36.99 million $0.95 17.75

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Bancorp of Indiana and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.93%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.