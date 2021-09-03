Analyzing Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) & Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Health and Anixa Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health $9.39 million 17.82 -$33.81 million N/A N/A Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 656.50 -$10.02 million ($0.45) -12.18

Anixa Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Health and Anixa Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jaguar Health currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.73%. Given Jaguar Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Health and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health -612.54% -205.92% -78.64% Anixa Biosciences N/A -150.41% -139.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Jaguar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Jaguar Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Jaguar Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. The Animal Health segment commercializes prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals. The company was founded by Lisa A. Conte on June 6, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Cancer Therapeutics segment offers chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immune-therapy drugs which genetically engineer a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer. The company was founded on November 5, 1982 and is headquartered San Jose, CA.

