Analyzing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Majestic Silver and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver 16.67% 7.11% 4.89% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29%

Volatility & Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Majestic Silver and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.19%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $363.88 million 8.96 $23.09 million $0.18 70.94 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

First Majestic Silver has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine comprises 70 mining concessions covering an area of 2,159 hectares located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in MÃ©xico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

