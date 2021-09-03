Analyzing Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BWX Technologies has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BWX Technologies and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies $2.12 billion 2.58 $278.67 million $3.03 19.03 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.94 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BWX Technologies and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

BWX Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%. Given BWX Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BWX Technologies and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies 12.70% 43.51% 11.81% Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29%

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc. engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications. The Nuclear Services Group segment includes nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration services and management, operating services for various government-owned facilities, and inspection and maintenance services for the commercial nuclear industry. The Nuclear Power Group segment involves in the design and manufacture of commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and other auxiliary equipment such as containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. The company was founded by Stephen Wilcox and George Babcock in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

