Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

