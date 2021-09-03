Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $447.07 Million

Brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce $447.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.07 million. Angi posted sales of $389.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 12,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Angi by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 59,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

