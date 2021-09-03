Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.33 ($76.86).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

