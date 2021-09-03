Anoncoin (ANC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,656.04

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $158,656.04 and $324.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 94.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

