Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $205,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $1,461,278 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

